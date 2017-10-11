Police in Gweru are hunting for suspected graffiti vandals at the Midlands State University (MSU) who spray painted the school bus and two other buildings in one night. Members of stuff, students and visitors yesterday woke up to finding graffiti spray painted on the school bus, the science laboratory and the student residential office walls.

The graffiti, which was done in red spray paint on college property campaigned for one Noah Tshuma for SRC president. Acting spokesperson for Midlands province police, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, confirmed her office had received information to the effect that a bus and two buildings had been vandalised with graffiti at the university.

"Police investigations are underway and once they are done, you will get a comment from Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi in Harare since this is political and MSU is a government institution," she said.

The vandalism, according to sources at the university, was coming at a time when there was massive campaigning by students ahead of the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections scheduled for end of the month. The source said this was the second vandalism of university property after another September 1 graffiti on the same bus. "This is the second time that such vandalism has taken place, the first being on September 1 - the day of the Midlands province Presidential Interface," said a source at the college.

"The message is almost similar. Now they have struck again, maybe because we are nearing the SRC elections pencilled for end of the month, which has seen students intensifying their campaigns to lead the student board."

The source said Noah Tshuma, whose name was used in the grafitti, was in the race for the leadership of the SRC. MSU director of information and public relations Mrs Mirirai Mawere could not be reached for comment.