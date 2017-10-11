Malawi award wining hip-hop singer Tay Grin is out with the music video "One More Touch" which he features Uganda's artiste, Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool.

Tay Grin - born Limbani Kalirani - had hinted of the collaboration on his social media handles. The wait is over now as he drops the video on YouTube.

This is coming after a hit video Chipapapa, which features Nigeria's 2Baba, and won him a gong in the 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Awards.

It emerged the best African traditional video during the annual awards which celebrate and honour the best music videos on the continent.

The new video was shot from Gulu, a city in the Northern Region of Uganda, after the two artists met last year in South Africa during MTV awards.

"It's out, One more Touch," confirmed Tay Grin to Nyasa Times when he uploaded the sneak preview of the video on his Instagram page.

And commenting on his Facebook page. Bebe Cool said the song lyrically caters for both the young and old and the instrumental arrangement caters for afro sound.

"We took into a common consideration, a taste of sounds that can represent all African nations," said Bebe Cool .

So far Tay Grin has over 20 collaborations with international artists who include Sway (UK), Brick & Lace (Jamaica), Nigeria's Naeto C, Ice Prince, 2face and Orezi, Kenya's Wahu, Double HP, Lira, DA Les and Ishmael from South Africa, Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Gal Level (Namibia), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Botswana's Scar, Vee and Stagga, Petersen, Kmillian, Slap Dee and Hamoba from Zambia.

The artist fondly called Nyau King said working with international artists has made it possible for him to grow his brand and earned him numerous international and local awards.

A Nyasa Music Awards winner (2016-2017) as Best Male, Best Live and Best Video is currently nominated in the category of Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa in this year's All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) for the song Tola which features Tanzania's Vanessa Mdee.