Zimbabwe: Trio Up for for Gang Rape

Three Epworth men yesterday appeared in court accused of gang raping a 27-year-old woman before her three children and stealing her property. Givemore Kunaka (31), Last Sithole (30) and Edwin Bvunzawabaya (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya. The trio is facing unlawful entry, theft and rape charges and were remanded in custody to Thursday for trial.

The prosecutor Mr Timothy Makoni is alleging that on September 3 this year in the evening, the complainant was sitting in her room listening to music on her phone. The court heard that she uses one room with her three children. Two were sleeping on the floor while the other was on the bed with her. It is alleged that she suddenly heard a loud thundering sound of the door being forced open. The court heard that she saw three men entering the room and she remained rooted on the bed due to fear.

A fourth suspect allegedly stood by the door as sentry while the trio took turns to rape her. After the sexual assault, it is alleged that the quartet ransacked the house and stole several household goods worth $612. They disappeared into the night and the complainant reported the matter to the police. Investigations led to the arrest of the trio.