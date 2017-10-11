Referee Thomas Kusosa is coping well following concerted interventions to deal with the stress that almost made him take his life in the aftermath of the chaos related to his decision which led to the abandonment of the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match at Maglas on Sunday. Kusosa had cut communication with the outside world upon return from his tour of duty in Zvishavane and his family had to break into his apartment on Monday after fears were raised that the tortured referee had turned suicidal.

His relatives Rugare and Nelson Kusosa, both former Premier Soccer League referees, have been roped in to save the situation. ZIFA Referees Committee chief Gladmore Muzambi said his organisation was in constant touch with the referee and his family to help him move on.

"I have talked to him and he seems to be fine. We are trying our best to manage his situation by showing him that such incidents happen in life and that there was no need to make panic decisions. "I have also talked to his uncle the senior (Rugare) Kusosa and he told me that they are managing his situation very well as a family.

"He assured me that Thomas is no longer in any danger but he just wanted to overcome the unfortunate events around him.

"I also inquired about his injury and I am told he is in pain but is recovering well from the wound he sustained in Zvishavane," said Muzambi.

Muzambi said it was disheartening to see their member being vilified to the extent of contemplating taking his life when he has performed his duties with distinction.

"The offside call is difficult to tell especially when you are far from the action like the grandstand where supporters will be sitting. "Most of the times when these calls are made by the assistant referees they will be correct.

"We need to respect the decisions made but if clubs feel they have been hard done by officials, there are channels for appeal and we are always open to assist.

"If you look at the incident that happened in Zvishavane, the referee was correct but it is unfortunate he was attacked and injured in the process when he has made a correct call.

"We are also very worried as referees that the attacks will put our lives at risk, attacking referees will not do any good for a team if anything it will cost them," said Muzambi.