Kenya: Spluttering Tusker Face Sharks in League Tie

Defending champions Tusker will make another attempt at reviving their fading SportPesa Premier League title hopes when they face Kariobangi Sharks at their Ruaraka home ground from 3pm on Wednesday.

In Kisumu, relegation threatened Western Stima welcome Nakumatt at the Moi Stadium while Zoo Kericho host Nzoia Sugar at Kericho Green Stadium in the other midweek matches.

At Ruaraka, this will be the brewers' first league match since September 23 when they lost 2-0 to leaders Gor Mahia in Kericho.

The 11-time champions will therefore be better rested than Sharks who have played two games during that period, and who also have next week's GOtv Shield final to think of.

Tusker coach George Nsimbe has a fully fit squad with skipper James Situma set to lead the side as they bid to climb up the standings.

The two teams drew 0-0 in the first leg in Machakos, and Nsimbe remains aware of the danger posed by the highly determined league debutants.

"We have not given up. It is too early for that. Determination is an important aspect of football no matter what the situation is," said Nsimbe in regards to their title hopes.

"This game will be difficult because Sharks are ahead of us on the table, they have some good players and they are also well motivated. The good thing is that we will be home so I have asked the boys to stay focused and ensure they get nothing less than a win."

Sharks have been blowing hot and cold in recent matches having won just one of their last five games.

Coach William Muluya has blamed their poor run on a hectic scheduled brought about by their participation both in the league and in the domestic cup.

"We find ourselves playing three games a week because we are taking part both in the league and in the GOtv Shield tournament. The result is that players get tired and they cannot perform at optimum levels. I now have to rotate the players, give the fringe players a chance so that we can have a good balance," said Muluya.

"Add that to injuries and you will see that this is a tricky situation that many coaches in the league are dealing with. But we have no choice but to be at our best even with the hectic schedule," he said.

Sharks will benefit from the return of striker Masoud Juma and midfielder Patilla Omotto, who are now back from Asia were they were with the national team.

FIXTURES

Tusker v Kariobangi Sharks (Ruaraka Grounds, 3pm)

Western Stima v Nakumatt (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 3pm)

Zoo Kericho v Nzoia Sugar (Kericho Green Stadium, 3pm)