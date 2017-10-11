The National Super Alliance (Nasa) on Tuesday gave reasons for withdrawing from the October 26 repeat presidential elections.

At a press conference held at Okoa Kenya headquarters, Nasa leaders read a statement in turns, explaining why they chose to withdraw Mr Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka candidature.

The opposition cited the Supreme Court ruling saying it found illegalities and irregularities in the presidential elections held on August 8.

They said they based their 12-point irreducible minimum requirements for a fresh election on the ruling by the top court.

They said the opposition raised concern on statutory forms to be used in the election and technology employed.

"The IEBC has refused, neglected or failed to put in place mechanisms to correct these illegalities and irregularities. We deem that the fresh election ordered by the Supreme Court cannot therefore be held," they statement by Nasa reads.

Nasa also cited bad faith by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) claiming it had engaged them in a "ping pong game."

The opposition claimed that the electoral agency had no intention of streamlining the electoral system to conform to the constitution and election laws.

They also said the ill-conceived amendments to election laws led to the decision not to participate in the fresh elections.

The opposition said the government also made it untenable for Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka to campaign freely by withdrawing their security.