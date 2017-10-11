Kenya: Mombasa Pull Out of Christie 7s

Kenya Cup Championship side Mombasa RFC have pulled out from this weekend's Christie 7s.

Mombasa, who had been invited for the fifth leg of the National Sevens Circuit, were placed in Pool A of the Christie 7s alongside Sepetuka 7s champions Kabras Sugar, hosts Kenya Harlequin and Strathmore Leos.

Their place will now be taken up by Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika. The students won the Kabeberi 7s Division II title to compete in the top division at Prinsloo and Sepetuka. They had been placed in Pool F of Christie 7s alongside Egerton, Makueni and Pioneer.

At Sepetuka 7s, MKU Thika reached the Challenge Trophy quarters, losing 31-10 to Blak Blad, a result that saw them relegated to Division II.

According to Quins chairman Mike Lucas, the Coastal side did not give specific reasons for turning down the invite.

"We completed the draw on Monday but got a letter from Mombasa about their withdrawal this morning which is quite unfortunate. We however expect tough competition as has been witnessed in the past legs," Lucas said Tuesday.

The penultimate leg of the series sees the return of Kenya Cup sides Nondescripts and Kisii RFC.

Nondies were relegated at the inaugural Sepetuka 7s after losing their Challenge Trophy quarter-final match. They will compete in Pool C that has Series champions and current leaders Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Western Bulls and Mwamba.

GAINED PROMOTION

Kisii, who have been promoted to this season's Kenya Cup, have been rescued from the second division by hosts Quins after failing to gain promotion at Prinsloo and Sepetuka 7s respectively.

They will come up against Kabeberi 7s champions Impala Saracens, Nakuru and Mean Machine in Pool B.

This season's surprise package Menengai Oilers headline Pool D, where they will take on Prinsloo 7s winners KCB, Sepetuka 7s division two winners Daystar Falcons as well as Kenyatta University's Blak Blad.

Homeboyz lead the standings with 68 points, five ahead of Kabras Sugar. Impala Saracens are in third place with 61 points with Oilers and Nakuru rounding off the top five places with 58 and 56 points respectively.

The final leg of the series will be at the Dala Sevens in Kisumu on October 21-22.

CHRISTIE SEVENS DRAW

Pool A: Kabras Sugar, SportPesa Quins, Strathmore Leos, MKU Thika

Pool B: Resolution Impala Saracens, Top Fry Nakuru, Mean Machine, Resolution Kisii

Pool C: Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Western Bulls, Mwamba, Nondies

Pool D: Menengai Oilers, KCB, Blak Blad, Daystar