10 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Gradually Moves to Mechanized Agriculture

Huambo — A gradual transition to mechanized preparation of arable land is underway the country, as part of the 2017/2018 agricultural campaign that will start on Wednesday in Cachiungo municipality, central Huambo province.

The intention is to have a larger fraction of cultivated land, to raise production per hectare and make agriculture an important ally of the process of diversification of the national economy.

The model of this transition that will cover other areas of the country responds to the orientation of the African Union, which encourages greater commitment of member states to agricultural mechanization, said the Secretary of State for Agriculture, Amaro Tati.

The distribution will meet the criterion of one hectare per family totalling 300 hectares in the locality of 27, in Cachiungo, Huambo province.

Huambo is strong in the production of maize, beans, potatoes and vegetables.

