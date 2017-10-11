10 October 2017

Angola: Head of State Swears in Minister, Office Staff

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in the Presidential Palace, in Luanda, swore in the minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security, Jesus Maiato.

The Angolan President also invested three new aides in their respective positions, namely his secretary for Economic Issues, Carlos Aires da Fonseca Panzo, secretary for Social Matters, Carlos Alberto Lopes, and the secretary for the Productive Sector, Isaac Francisco Maria dos Anjos.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, members of the Executive and presidential aides.

