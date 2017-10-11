10 October 2017

Liberia: Unity Party Boakai, CDC Weah Cast Vote in Same District

Monrovia — Both Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party and soccer legend George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change voted in the same district but at separate polling centers in Rehab Community, outside Monrovia.

Vice president Boakai voted at Catherine McGuire Catholic School while Senator Weah voted at the Kendaja Elementary School.

It took over five minutes to identify the Vice President Boakai's precinct.

He expressed satisfaction over the turnout and said it was a good sign that Liberians are ready to decide their next leader.

According to Boakai, he is willing to accept any result that comes out of the election and respect the decision of Liberians. He called a continuous peaceful process.

Senator Weah told reporters of the Keneja Elementary School that he looks forward to a successful Liberia where the voices of the people would be heard and where ordinary Liberians would be given the opportunity to decide their own future.

According to him, even if he loses he can contest as many times as he wants. This is the second time Senator Weah is running to become President of Liberia. The first was in 2005 when he lost in a runoff election to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. In 2011, Weah ran as vice standard bearer to Cllr. Winston Tubman who was new to the party.

He said he would accept the election results once the process remain free, fair and transparent.

