Nigeria: Dogara Backs Pmb On Federalism

Abuja — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, yesterday, backed President Muhammadu Buhari's position that the National Assembly is the only organ of government to restructure the country.

This is as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on True Federalism and Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasiru el-Rufai asserted that there are imbalances in the current federal arrangement in the country.

These declarations where made when the members of the APC committee paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the House of Representatives.

Addressing the committee, Dogara said "when the president talked about the National Assembly being the proper forum where the nation can be restructured, a lot of people objected, even senior advocates of Nigeria saying the president can do it. But the president cannot tinker with the provisions of the constitution.

"I concur totally with him (president) that this is the proper forum where the debate or outcome of those debate can be considered; and we will not let this country down when it comes to our responsibilities as true representatives of the people."

Dogara, who commended the leadership of the APC for sticking to its manifesto of ensuring a balanced federation and issues relating to federalism acknowledged that Nigerians have been operating this present arrangement, which from the various agitations seems not to be working.

"Now, whether this has worked, we can only get the result from the feelings of the citizens of this country. and I guess, the agitations coming from various quarters show that something is wrong; then something has to be done.

"If we don't do it, nobody is coming to do it for us/ even the angels cannot do it. As a matter of fact, we are the angels that God has put in this country to solve our problems. And if we abdicate, sooner or later, we will face the consequences of our actions.

