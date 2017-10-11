Tanzania: Action Plan Urged to Stamp Out Violence Against Women, Children

Violence against women and children remains high in most remote areas in the country due to the persistence of poor traditional practices, ignorance and unwillingness to shun such tendencies.

Tanzania Gender Network Programme (TGNP) project coordinator Zainabu Mmari yesterday told reporters at the sidelines of a three -day capacity building seminar that there was need for an action plan against gender-based violence.

Relevant stakeholders advocating for gender equity and equality remain optimistic that the five-year National Plan to end violence against women and children will play a major role in curbing the negative situation.