11 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Action Plan Urged to Stamp Out Violence Against Women, Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Valentine Oforo

Violence against women and children remains high in most remote areas in the country due to the persistence of poor traditional practices, ignorance and unwillingness to shun such tendencies.

Tanzania Gender Network Programme (TGNP) project coordinator Zainabu Mmari yesterday told reporters at the sidelines of a three -day capacity building seminar that there was need for an action plan against gender-based violence.

Relevant stakeholders advocating for gender equity and equality remain optimistic that the five-year National Plan to end violence against women and children will play a major role in curbing the negative situation.

Tanzania

Aga Khan Arrives for Two-Day Official Visit

The founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), His Highness the Aga Khan, is expected in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.