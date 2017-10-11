11 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: School With 783 Pupils Faces Major Shortage of Teachers

By Valentine Oforo

Lugala Primary School in Bahi District, Dodoma Region, faces a shortage of 16 teachers, The Citizen has learnt.

With at least 783 pupils, the sole primary school in Mbalawala Ward relies on only nine teachers.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen on Sunday, Lugala Village Executive Officer Zefania Mgutwa said the situation was posing a great challenge to the school, taking into account that most of pupils resided far from the school.

"In cooperation with the village's education officer, we have resolved to deal the problem," he said. Mr Mgutwa added that due to poor economic condition in the area, most parents were failing to take their children to school. (Valentine Oforo)

"Illiteracy is high here due to failure by most parents to take their children to school," he said.

