The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is on Wednesday expected to brief the media on the progress made and new developments in its drive to obtain addresses for the registered voters' roll.

In a new advertising campaign, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo tells South Africans that when they vote, they vote where they live and the commission needs to know where that is.

He encourages people to go to elections.org.za to check, confirm and update their addresses, even if they are informal.

In June 2016, the Constitutional Court gave the IEC 18 months to rectify shortcomings in the voters' roll and problems with missing addresses.

The voters' roll currently contains over 20 million names, according to the commission. Earlier this year it said more than 30% of those registered did not have an address on the roll.

South Africans have been urged to update their registration details when they have changed addresses or when there has been a change in their identity number.

Source: News24