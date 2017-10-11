Tanzania: Two More Tanzanian UN Peacekeepers Killed in DRC

TWO more UN peacekeepers from Tanzania have been killed in DR Congo, the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) and the UN have confirmed.

A month ago, a Tanzanian UN peacekeeper, Private Mussa Jumanne Muryery was killed by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

A statement issued by the TPDF identified the slain soldiers as Corporal Maselino Paschal Fabusi and Private Venance Moses Chimboni.

"The two soldiers were killed on Monday after they were attacked by a group of rebels 24km from the town of Beni ... our army managed to combat them and control the area," reads part of the statement.

Following the attacks, the UN has formed a board of enquiry to investigate the incident. A statement issued yesterday by spokesman Stephane Dujarric said eighteen peacekeepers were injured during the incident which occurred on Monday.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres , has strongly condemned a series of attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which resulted in the death of two peacekeepers from the United Republic of Tanzania.

"The Secretary-General offers his condolences to the friends and families of the deceased, as well as to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," stated the statement.

According to Dujarric, the SG urges the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The SG once again called on all armed groups in the country to lay down their weapons and notes that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.