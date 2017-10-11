Tanzania: ATCL Signs MOU With Ethiopia On Pilot Training

AIR Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopian Aviation Academy, aimed at helping Tanzanian pilots and engineers undergo capacity building training in Ethiopia.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday during the signing ceremony, ATCL Managing Director, Mr Ladislaus Matindi said 12 pilots and seven aircraft engineers will operate on the new Bombadier Q400 and Dreamliner 787 which are expected in the country soon.

"We have reached an agreement and our pilots and aircraft engineers will start training between November and December, this year, to receive training on operations of the new Bombardier aircraft after they arrive," he explained.

Expounding further, he said the aim of the training is to increase the number of qualified pilots and aircraft engineers who will serve with the national carrier. According to him, the MoU will help its employees to get capacity building training at affordable costs.

"Ethiopia Airlines has well equipped training and maintenance facilities and we can benefit from their expertise. The training will be for new pilots and those in service," he noted.

He, however, urged the Ethiopian Aviation Academy to provide training to young pilots who are qualified to fly small aircrafts so that they can be able to pilot aircrafts with two engines.

Speaking at the same occasion, Ethiopia Aviation Academy Managing Director, Mr Solomon Debebe, said the deal will provide a win-win situation between the two airlines. He pointed further that for a long time the two companies have been co-operating to improve the capacity of their workforce and operations.

The co-operation was heightened during discussions between President John Magufuli and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Mr Hailemariam Desalegn during his visit to Tanzania in March, this year.

Dr Magufuli said then that the Ethiopian leader agreed during their meeting to strengthen cooperation between ATCL and Ethiopia Airlines. President Magufuli added that the Ethiopian airline will establish a cargo hub in Dar es Salaam for transferring consignments.

The cooperation, Dr Magufuli said, will help in training and maintenance, expressing optimism that the two leaders believe it will be possible through the experts from both countries.