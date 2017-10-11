10 October 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Malawi: Aid Workers Flee Malawi After Vampire Scare

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mavhuto Banda

Lilongwe — THE United Nations has withdrawn its staff in southern Malawi after reports of the presence vampires. The reports have sparked mob violence that has claimed the lives of at least six people in recent weeks. UN Resident Coordinator Florence Rolle, stated the withdrawal of staff followed the disturbances at the Mulanje and Phalombe districts. "These districts have severely been affected by the ongoing stories of blood sucking and possible existence of vampires," she stated. The UN envoy announced a temporary suspension of activities in these areas until the situation was normalized. "UNDSS is continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure all affected UN staff are back in the field as soon as possible," Rolle assured.

It is feared other humanitarian agencies could also halt operations in the affected areas, exacerbating misery in the Southern Afrian country suffering severe poverty, drought and HIV/AIDS. The government of Peter Mutharikha, who condemned the killings, has appealed for calm. "We are trying all we can to ensure the situation is normalised," said Information and Communications, Nicolas Dausi. The country of 18 million has also hogged headlines lately for the recurrent killings of people with albinism. The UN mission in Malawi is composed of 21 Agencies, Funds and Programmes. - CAJ News

Malawi

The Agony of Raising a Mentally Ill Child in Malawi

Watson Mpeketula, 55, from Chilomoni Township in Blantyre testifies about the agony and trauma of raising a mentally ill… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.