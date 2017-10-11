Malawi: Aid Workers Flee Malawi After Vampire Scare

Lilongwe — THE United Nations has withdrawn its staff in southern Malawi after reports of the presence vampires. The reports have sparked mob violence that has claimed the lives of at least six people in recent weeks. UN Resident Coordinator Florence Rolle, stated the withdrawal of staff followed the disturbances at the Mulanje and Phalombe districts. "These districts have severely been affected by the ongoing stories of blood sucking and possible existence of vampires," she stated. The UN envoy announced a temporary suspension of activities in these areas until the situation was normalized. "UNDSS is continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure all affected UN staff are back in the field as soon as possible," Rolle assured.

It is feared other humanitarian agencies could also halt operations in the affected areas, exacerbating misery in the Southern Afrian country suffering severe poverty, drought and HIV/AIDS. The government of Peter Mutharikha, who condemned the killings, has appealed for calm. "We are trying all we can to ensure the situation is normalised," said Information and Communications, Nicolas Dausi. The country of 18 million has also hogged headlines lately for the recurrent killings of people with albinism. The UN mission in Malawi is composed of 21 Agencies, Funds and Programmes. - CAJ News