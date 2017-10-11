Sudan: NCP, Ummah for Reform Party Discuss Coordination and Cooperation Over National Issues

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Dep[uty Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud discussed with StATE Minister for Welfare and Social Security and Chairman of Ummah FOR Reform and Development Party, , Ibrahim Adam the essential international developments that led to lifting of sanctions on Sudan.

Adam said in press statements after meeting the Assistant of the President in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, that agreement was reached to speed up serious work to remove Sudan name from list of state sponsors of terrorism through coordination and cooperation between all political forces , as it is a pure national issue, so that Sudan would assume its normal position.

He disclosed that his party and NCP have strategic partnership on cooperation and coordination over national issues.