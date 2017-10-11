Sudan: Minister of Federal Government Chamber Calls Nehral-Neil State to Implement National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — The Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim has called the Government of Nehral-Neil State to apply recommendations of the National Dialogue, as it represents the state top priority.

This came while Dr Faisal, who is also Head of States High Committee for Implementation of national accord requirements , was addressing 5the Government of Nehral-Neil State in presence of State Minister for Interior, Babiler Ahmed Digna, State Minister for Roads and Bridges, Ibrahim Yousif Mohamed and Undersecretary of Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Sidiq Guma'a.

The Head of delegation heard a detailed briefing on efforts made by the state to implement the National Dialogue recommendations, calling on the state to exert more endeavors to apply the recommendations for security and stability of Sudan.

Governor of Nehral-Neil; State , Maj. Gen. Hatem Al-Wasila said the visit of the delegation underlines the state concern with implementation of the National Dialogue outcome.

He said the state is braced for implementation of the Dialogue recommendations.