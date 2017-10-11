Sudan: Oil Training Center Receives Arab World Best Center Award

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Saad Al-Din Al-Bushra has said that the Ministry of Oil's Oil Training Center won the award of the best training center in the Arab world as an additional achievement for the Sudanese capabilities and the oil and gas sector.

In a meeting with the center's delegation under leadership of the center's Director General Mohi-Eddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed, Al-Bushra said that this deserved victory for Sudan represented an attractive starting point in the light of breaking the economic siege, enabling it to embark on a broader horizons in training and raising capacities in the field of oil, gas, geology and various oil industries as well as the training in administrative, technical, creative and language fields.

Al-Bushra expressed his pleasure at choosing the oil training center as the best center in the Arab world from the Union of Arab Trainers in Tunisia.

For his part, the Center Director General revealed the role that the center has been playing in the service of the oil industry since its establishment in the training Sudanese cadres and those from the local and regional environment in the provision of the best training courses in a number of fields by Sudanese and foreign experts.

Khaled Ali Omar, representative of the Center, explained that the award presented by the Arab Trainers Union for the first time at the Arab World level at the opening of the Fifth Conference of the Union of Arab Trainers and the 11th Conference of Human Resources in the Arab World, adding that the center became the best oil training center among all the Arab training centers, having competed many Arab centers after having passed the fair criteria for the selection of the best center in terms of spread, the multiplicity of trainees, international relations, international accredited certificates and the center's website, hoping that the center to continue distinction and participation in the Arab, regional and international conferences.