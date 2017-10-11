Sudan: Musa Meets Minister of Agriculture

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed discussed with Minister of Agriculture, Abdul-Latif Al-Ojaimi possibility of funding the agricultural projects of States of East Sudan.

Minister of Agriculture said in press statements following meeting with the Assistant of the President in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, that he briefed the Assistant of the President on progress of Summer agricultural season and arrangements for harvesting.

He stated that meeting tackled funds need for rehabilitation of schemes of Halfa, Tokar and Gach as preparation for the year 2018 agricultural season.

The Minister added that agreement was reached during the meeting to speed up flow of moneys to such schemes in a way that boosts production and productivity.