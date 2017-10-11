10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Musa Meets Minister of Agriculture

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed discussed with Minister of Agriculture, Abdul-Latif Al-Ojaimi possibility of funding the agricultural projects of States of East Sudan.

Minister of Agriculture said in press statements following meeting with the Assistant of the President in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, that he briefed the Assistant of the President on progress of Summer agricultural season and arrangements for harvesting.

He stated that meeting tackled funds need for rehabilitation of schemes of Halfa, Tokar and Gach as preparation for the year 2018 agricultural season.

The Minister added that agreement was reached during the meeting to speed up flow of moneys to such schemes in a way that boosts production and productivity.

Sudan

Bakri to Attend Forum On Issues of Investment At Federal and State Level Next Sunday

The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh will attend next Sunday a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.