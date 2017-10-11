10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: Ghandour Meets Swedish Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor, Ibrahim Ghandour, met Tuesday at his office Ambassador Orban Anderson the Swedish Special Envoy to the horn of Africa, in the presence of the ambassador of Sweden to Khartoum.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the issues of concern to the Horn of Africa, and boosting the ongoing efforts for realization of peace in the state of South Sudan.

The FM has provided an explanation of the Sudan's vision on the idea of the gathering of Horn of Africa countries for cooperation and solidarity among them, meanwhile, the meeting has tackled the Sudan's concern over the stability and peace in the state of South Sudan.

On his part, Ambassador Orban Anderson stressed Sweden concern with the stability and development in the Horn of Africa, promising to work for bringing close the view points of the region's countries.

East Africa

