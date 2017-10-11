10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Calls for Removing Sudan Name From List of State Sponsors of Terrorism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kassala — The Vice-President of the Republic has called taking off Sudan name from list of Terrorism-Sponsoring states , reiterating that Sudan does not support terrorism by any form.

The Vice-President , who was addressing a public rally at Al-Bashir Olympic Stadium in Kassala, said although sanctions are being lifted , but Sudan name still on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The Vice-President, meanwhile, said he came to Kassala within framework of the firearms collection campaign , legalizing of unlicensed vehicles and combating human trafficking.

Hassabo cited sizes of damage and crimes by such cars which reached 60 thousand cars , calling on citizens to cooperate in issues of security , and voluntary collection of weapons , disclosing that tough verdicts would face the perpetrators ranging from imprisonment to 10 years in jail, life-imprisonment to execution.

He said Sudan is entering new phase after national dialogue and approval of national document that requires the Country to be ready for production in various fields.

Governor of Kassal State, Adam Jama'a, expressed appreciation to Vice-President's visit to Kassala State and to sectors of the Kassala community who took part in the mass rally.

Sudan

Bakri to Attend Forum On Issues of Investment At Federal and State Level Next Sunday

The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh will attend next Sunday a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.