Sudan: Hassabo Calls for Removing Sudan Name From List of State Sponsors of Terrorism

Kassala — The Vice-President of the Republic has called taking off Sudan name from list of Terrorism-Sponsoring states , reiterating that Sudan does not support terrorism by any form.

The Vice-President , who was addressing a public rally at Al-Bashir Olympic Stadium in Kassala, said although sanctions are being lifted , but Sudan name still on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The Vice-President, meanwhile, said he came to Kassala within framework of the firearms collection campaign , legalizing of unlicensed vehicles and combating human trafficking.

Hassabo cited sizes of damage and crimes by such cars which reached 60 thousand cars , calling on citizens to cooperate in issues of security , and voluntary collection of weapons , disclosing that tough verdicts would face the perpetrators ranging from imprisonment to 10 years in jail, life-imprisonment to execution.

He said Sudan is entering new phase after national dialogue and approval of national document that requires the Country to be ready for production in various fields.

Governor of Kassal State, Adam Jama'a, expressed appreciation to Vice-President's visit to Kassala State and to sectors of the Kassala community who took part in the mass rally.