10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Head of European Union Mission Describes Easing of Sanctions As Important Step

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Chairman of the European Union mission to Sudan, Jean-Michel Dumond, has described the decision easing the economic sanctions on Sudan as an important step for re-integration of Sudan once again the international community.

Interviewed by SUNA, he affirmed the European Union's readiness to stand along Sudan, especially in holding free and fair elections and conducting inclusive constitutional review in the framework of the road-map of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel, which is headed by Thabo Mbeki and backed up by the European Union.

Ambassador Dumond has referred to the great capabilities of Sudan in the cultural field.

He announced that the European Cinema Festival would be held in Sudan shortly.

Sudan

Bakri to Attend Forum On Issues of Investment At Federal and State Level Next Sunday

The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh will attend next Sunday a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.