Sudan: Head of European Union Mission Describes Easing of Sanctions As Important Step

Khartoum — Chairman of the European Union mission to Sudan, Jean-Michel Dumond, has described the decision easing the economic sanctions on Sudan as an important step for re-integration of Sudan once again the international community.

Interviewed by SUNA, he affirmed the European Union's readiness to stand along Sudan, especially in holding free and fair elections and conducting inclusive constitutional review in the framework of the road-map of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel, which is headed by Thabo Mbeki and backed up by the European Union.

Ambassador Dumond has referred to the great capabilities of Sudan in the cultural field.

He announced that the European Cinema Festival would be held in Sudan shortly.