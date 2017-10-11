Sudan: Permanent Envoy to Geneva Addresses UNCTAD Meeting

Khartoum — The Sudan Permanent Representative Sudan to Geneva Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail addressed Tuesday the meeting of the Director General of the United Nations Organization for Trade and Development (UNCTAD) with the African Ambassadors at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva. He sent Sudan gratitude to the UNCTAD, African Countries and the Ambassador Idriss Al-Jazairi, the Special Rapporteur for the Unilateral Sanctions for supporting Sudan towards the lifting of sanctions.

Dr. Ismail called on the organization to open the way for Sudan to compensate what it has lost in the areas of development, training and rehabilitation as a result of these sanctions.

In his comments, the Director General of UNCTAD congratulated Sudan on lifting sanctions, pledging to put UNCTAD's potential for the assistance of Sudan, especially in the areas of investment, trade and training. African ambassadors also congratulated Sudan on lifting economic sanctions and called for the lifting of the remaining sanctions against Sudan.