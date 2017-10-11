Somalia: Puntland Probes Into Al-Shabaab On Army Checkpoint in Bosaso

Puntland has announced Tuesday it will investigate Monday's deadly attack on a security checkpoint in the northeastern port city of Bosaso, which has resulted in casualties.

In an interview with Radio Shabelle, Puntland's Minister of Security Abdullahi Ahmed Yusuf known as "Dowlad" said the incident is under investigation to find out the reason behind it.

Al Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for the attack which left at least seven people, including three Puntland soldiers dead, while more than 15 others were wounded.