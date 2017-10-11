10 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Probes Into Al-Shabaab On Army Checkpoint in Bosaso

Tagged:

Related Topics

Puntland has announced Tuesday it will investigate Monday's deadly attack on a security checkpoint in the northeastern port city of Bosaso, which has resulted in casualties.

In an interview with Radio Shabelle, Puntland's Minister of Security Abdullahi Ahmed Yusuf known as "Dowlad" said the incident is under investigation to find out the reason behind it.

Al Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for the attack which left at least seven people, including three Puntland soldiers dead, while more than 15 others were wounded.

Somalia

How the Gulf Crisis Is Destabilising Somalia

The Saudi Arabia-United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to break relations with Qatar, and more importantly their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.