Somalia: AU Donates Equipment to Somali Police to Enhance Security

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said on Monday that it has donated an assortment of office equipment to Somalia's South West State Police Force to help enhance security in the regional state.

John Ambayo, AMISOM Police Team Leader in South West state, said the equipment which included computers, printers, furniture, filing cabinets, solar lamps and stationery will be distributed to police stations in the federal state.

"Today we donated items that will support and enhance the South West State Police Force officers' capacity to deliver services better. AMISOM remains committed to fulfilling this mandate," Ambayo said.

He said the donation was meant to improve service delivery by the police and also maintain law and order in the region by deterring terror threats in the country.

AMISOM police has played a crucial role in training and mentoring local officers, both at the federal and state level.

General Mahat Abdirahman Adan, the Commander of South West State Police Force, described the gesture as timely, given the dire need for modern equipment by Somali Police Force to help improve the country's security.

Adan said the items will be used in police stations and help in enhancing security in the regional state which has been battling Al-Shabaab fighters.

AMISOM Police is mandated to provide operational support to the Somali Police Force (SPF), by helping it build the necessary capacity to ably handle the security needs of the country and discharge its functions in accordance to international rules and standards of policing.