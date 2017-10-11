The Red Ant Security Services has dismissed media reports that some of its members were involved in killings in Unaville, near Lenasia and Midvaal, south of Johannesburg.

"We categorically deny any involvement in any killing of any person in the Unaville operation," the chief operations officer Fuzile Balintulo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have footage to back this up," Balintulo said.

The Red Ant said the allegations were "unfounded and slanderous" and that it was "focused on assisting the sheriff of the court to protect Unaville residents from losing their hard-earned homes to aggressive invaders".

Balintulo also denied any involvement in the murder of a man at Sicelo operation in Midvaal, south of Johannesburg.

He said they were assisting the police in the investigation.

"We place it on record that we, at all times, work directly under supervision of the sheriff of the metro police, as well as members of the SAPS. May the law take its course and those involved in killings face the full might of it," he said.

Gauteng police have previously said a man with a mental illness was allegedly beaten to death by the Red Ant in Midvaal on September 28.

The man's body was found on the R59 highway during a service delivery protest, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela told News24 at the time.

Mayor Bongani Baloyi also told News24 that there were growing frustrations over land issues in the area.

He said that during the protest an altercation between the Red Ant and the community ensued, with residents throwing stones at the Red Ant's officials.

The security service officials were trying to prevent residents from blocking the roads with stones and burning tyres, Baloyi said.

On September 22, two people were killed during a clash over land in Lenasia.

Makhubela said at the time that Red Ant workers were evicting dwellers along the freeway there.

