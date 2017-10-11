11 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Immigration Officer Up for Extorting Refugees

By Mary Taruvinga

A Harare immigration officer has landed in the dock for receiving $70 from refugees in exchange of work permits.

Duncan Munyanyi appeared Tuesday before magistrate Josephine Sande facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was released on $100 bail and remanded to November 3 for trial.

Allegations against Munyanyi arose on an unknown day in April this year when refugees Alex Nzeyima and Thierry Kalambo, visited the immigration offices at Liquenda House in the capital.

It is alleged that upon arrival at the offices, Kalambo went into Munyanyi's office, leaving his colleague Nzeyima sitting on the benches outside.

Court heard that Kalambo gave Munyanyi an application for a work permit, photocopies of refugee status document and national identity document for Nzeyima.

Kalambo wanted the immigration officer could facilitate a work permit for Nyazema.

After seven days, Munyanyi reportedly phoned Kalambo telling him to come and collect the permit.

Upon arrival, the immigration officer allegedly demanded $100 as an appreciation fee and was given $70.

According to the State, on September 29, Nzeyima presented the work permit to immigration officials to have it extended.

It was then discovered that the document was not genuine. Investigations later led to Munyanyi's arrest.

