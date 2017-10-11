Congo-Kinshasa: Security Council Condemns Attack On UN Mission Base in DR Congo

The United Nations Security Council has called on the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to investigate into, and bring to justice those behind Monday's attack on a peacekeeping mission base in North Kivu that resulted in the deaths of two "blue helmets."

In a press statement today, the 15-member Council strongly condemned the attack, carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), in which 18 peacekeepers were also injured.

"The members [... ] condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [known by its French acronym, MONUSCO] by armed groups," added the statement.

They also urged all armed groups in the country to lay down their weapons and underscored that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

Further in the statement, Security Council members also expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the peacekeepers killed, as well as to the Government of Tanzania - where the peacekeepers were from - and wished the injured peacekeepers a speedy recovery.

The members also reiterated their full support for MONUSCO and expressed their deep appreciation to MONUSCO's troop- and police-contributing countries.