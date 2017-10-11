11 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: It Was 'A Night to the Moon' At Buregeya's Exhibition

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Opobo

IT was indeed 'a night to the moon' feeling during visual artist Innocent Buregeya's solo art exhibition on Saturday night. Dubbed A night on the moon, the exhibition swapped canvass for burnt wood.

Formerly with the Uburanga Arts Studio in Kimihurura, which has since closed shop, Buregeya has been quietly building his new artistic space, the self-named Buregeya Arts Studio, tucked somewhere below the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) complex in Gishushu.

It's in this same Remera locale that the artist was raised in the '80s, and it's from here that his appreciation of nature started.

Buregeya had last participated in an exhibition in 2014, when he took part in a contemporary art group exhibition in Sweden.

Locally, his last major artistic showcase was in 2012, at the Art For Heart solo exhibition in Kigali. He has also exhibited his works in Colorado, US.

The artist makes abundant use of fire, wood, and natural colours to create not only constellations, but also to express some of his favourite themes; traditional African motifs, Rwandan culture, and the African woman.

From vibrant flowers, long necked women walking with grace and in unison, butterflies, and the smiley faces of children, there was no shortage of color. The exhibition runs till October 30.

Rwanda

Archaeologists Discover Ancient King's Artifact

A team of archaeologists are excavating a place believed to have been palace for former Rwandan kings in Karongi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.