press release

THE AFRICAN UNION CONDEMNS THE ATTACK AGAINST MONUSCO BASE IN NORTH KIVU, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Addis Ababa, 10 October 2017. The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns the attacks carried out on 9 October 2017 by elements of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) against the base of the United Nations Mission for the Stabilization in the Congo (MONUSCO) in Mamundioma, in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which caused the death of two peacekeepers and injured several others from the Tanzanian contingent.

The Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the families of deceased soldiers, as well as to the Government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania, and wishes speedy recovery to those wounded. He reiterates the AU's support to MONUSCO in the discharge of its mandate, including the neutralization of the armed groups operating in the DRC.