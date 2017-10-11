Kenya: Water Shortage in 10 Estates As Nairobi Water Shuts Down Pipeline

Residents from 10 estates in Nairobi will have no water from Thursday 6am to Friday 6am.

In a public notice on Wednesday, the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company said supply will be interrupted as the DN600 Outering Road pipeline will be shut down.

STORE WATER

This is to facilitate testing for strengths and leaks at oil installations within the Kenya Pipeline Company depot in Industrial Area.

The estates to be affected by the shutdown are Tassia, parts of Fedha, Nyayo Embakasi, Avenue Park 1 and 2, Tumaini flats, Kware Road, Old and New Donholm, Sunrise Estate, Savannah and Greenfields.

The company asked residents to store water and use it sparingly before and during the interruption.

The shutdown comes at a time when Kenya and the German embassy are celebrating Water Week at the Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) in South C, Nairobi County.

MANAGEMENT

The event has been supported by the German Environment Ministry and German Embassy in Kenya among others.

It opened on Monday and ends on Friday.

The main objective of the Water Week is to pass knowledge on water management and improve the quality of water and waste water management in Kenyan and German industries, especially in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.