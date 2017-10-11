Malawi national womens football team international striker Tabitha Chawinga is getting close to win the 2017 Sweden Damallsvenskan first division league golden boot award.

Chawinga, who plays for Kvarnsveden IK, is the currently leading top goalscorer in the league with 24 goals from 18 games and she is being followed by two players who have 12 goals each.

The former 2015 Damallsvenskan division 2 top gaol scorer scored 2 goals on Sunday in a match which Kvarnsveden IK won 3-1 to increase her chances of winning the golden boot.

In an interview with Nyasa Times Chawinga said she is very much excited for scoring 24 goals in the league which she said she don't take it for granted because there is stiff competition in the league and a lot of experienced players.

Chawinga said she is geared and will work extra hard to score more goals in their remaining fixtures so that she can become the top goal scorer.

"When the season was kicking off I gave myself a target to score 25 goals and I just thank God for being with me. I hope by the end of the season I will score more goals than what I expected and am ready to fight for that," said Chawinga.

The former DD Sunshine star whose team is on position 10 in the league and it is remaining with four games to finish the league praised her fellow team mates for their encouragement and trusting her when they are playing.

"To be honest I have reached this far because of team work because it is very rare to produce a top goalscorer from a team which is on such position therefore I thank the whole team because they are making me to shine and enjoy my game time, I promise to score other goals in our next fixtures," said Chawinga.

