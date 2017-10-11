Be Forward Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira has said his club has been b unfairly handicapped by fixture congestion which contributed to the defending champions of the FISD Challenge Cup launched last season in Malawi, to be kicked out of the competition following their 2-0 loss to Moyale Barracks on Tuesday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Nomads, who had to travel from Blantyre, played three games in a week, they lost to Silver Strikers on Saturday in a top of the table league match and won against Blue Eagles on Sunday before travelling to Mzuzu for a Tuesday fixture in Fisd Cup.

Madeira claimed the scheduling is unfair.

"Fatigue caught up so much on Wanderers players. We have to concentrate on the league [title campaign] now," said Madeira.

He feels the fixtures are chosen to give rest to some clubs and not to others.

During the game, the Nomads were first to register their hunger for an early goal just four minutes when Isaac Kaliati brilliantly beat two defenders on the right, but his shot on goal was fumbled by youthful goalkeeper Simeon Harawa before one of his defenders cleared the ball away.

The clearance found Moyale's Gift Nyando on the other end whose powerful shot went over the cross bar.

Four minutes later, Esau "Black Mamba" Kanyenda's shot from the left hit the upright, giving confidence to Wanderers fans of better things to come.

But it was in the 23rd minute when Lesman Singini for Moyale Barracks broke through on the right flank and his pin point cross found Timothy Nyirenda in the box, who connected it first time into the nomads' net.

Four minutes before recess, Gift Nyando, with his clever footwork, dribbled past two Nomads' defenders and his final shot was handled in the box by Kondwani Lufeyo, forcing FIFA referee Patrick Ngoleka from Lilongwe to award the soldiers a penalty. Timothy Nyirenda took advantage to complete his brace in the game.

Wanderers head coach Yassin Osman introduced two pairs of fresh legs before the start of the second half. Ernest Tambe and Yamikani Chester replaced Raffik Mussa and Mike Kaziputa respectively.

Later in the 68th minute, left back and Captain for nomads Francis Mlimbika was sacrificed for an attacker in the name of Jabulani Linje.

The Nomads piled a lot of pressure on the soldiers but the defence of Ntopijo Njewa, Lovemore Jere, Boyboy Chima and Suwedi Limbani together with the alertness and agility of goalkeeper Simeon Harawa denied them even a single goal until full time.

Moyale coach Nicholas Mhango said it was like catching a crocodile with a simple fishing hook which was not at all easy.

"It was a bit scaring to meet Wanderers for the fourth time after losing the past three games but I thank my boys for putting up a gallant fight in this particular match. We hope to do better in forthcoming games in this cup," explained the jovial Mhango.