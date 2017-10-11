Sudan: Prof. Ghandour - Sudan Foreign Policy Is Based On Good Neighborliness and Realization of Supreme Interests

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, affirmed that Sudan foreign policy is based on good neighborliness and realizing the supreme national interests of the country.

Interviewed by SUNA, the Foreign Minister said that Sudan foreign policy in the coming stage is aimed for solving any problems with the neighboring countries, referring to the visits being made by the Sudanese officials at the presidential and ministerial levels for enhancing Sudan partnerships at all levels.

He said that the post-blockade will witness strengthening and reactivating the Sudan economic partnerships.

The minister has referred to the future of the relations with Europe and the European Union in accordance with the adopted strategy, pointing to the enhancement of Sudan relations with several European countries.

The Foreign Minister has underscored the importance of the people's diplomacy, refuting the false claims circulated by some mass media about Sudan.

He pointed to a plan of the Sudanese diplomacy which is based on carrying out visits, cooperation, correcting the erroneous concepts and realizing the mutual interests.

Prof. Ghandour asserted that the lifting of sanctions will contribute to enhancing Sudan image abroad, referring to the great role that can be played by Sudan at the African and Arab levels.

On the Gulf crisis, Prof. Ghandour said that "all of them are brothers and we are dealing with them according to this concept. We are confident that they will work to solve this issue", adding that Sudan is supporting the Kuwaiti mediation.