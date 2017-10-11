10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Chairs Meeting of Arab Conference On Sudan Reconstruction

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Salih chaired, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers, the meeting of the Higher Committee Assigned to prepare for holding the Arab Conference on Sudan Reconstruction.

Minister of Social Security and the Rapporteur of the Higher Committee, Mashaer Al-Dawalab said the conference is included in the agendas of the Arab summits through which the Sudanese major issues were supported.

The minister said Sudan has worked out all the related technical papers and the projects which were divided into humanitarian aid, development, services, loans and investment projects.

The FVP has the great efforts exerted by the Higher Committee to prepare for holding the conference which will be held during the coming period.

