Egypt: Foreign Minister - Halayeb Will Be Key Issue for Establishing Distinguished Relations With Egypt

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, pointed out that the issue of Halayeb will be a key one for establishing distinguished relations with Egypt.

Interviewed by SUNA, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said that there are many circles inside Egypt, and may be in Sudan and abroad, that do not want the relations between Sudan and Egypt to be firm.

He affirmed the keenness of Sudan to maintain serious relations with Egypt, depending on the firm and eternal ties between the two peoples.

He said that Sudan will abandon its right on Halayeb, but will continue to follow up this issue legally with the Security Council and the United Nations.

He referred to the negative role of the social media in circulating organized rumors on the relations between Sudan and Egypt, a matter which led to the intervention of the Foreign Ministry to intervene in several time to correct the issue or the news.