10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Foreign Minister - Halayeb Will Be Key Issue for Establishing Distinguished Relations With Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, pointed out that the issue of Halayeb will be a key one for establishing distinguished relations with Egypt.

Interviewed by SUNA, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said that there are many circles inside Egypt, and may be in Sudan and abroad, that do not want the relations between Sudan and Egypt to be firm.

He affirmed the keenness of Sudan to maintain serious relations with Egypt, depending on the firm and eternal ties between the two peoples.

He said that Sudan will abandon its right on Halayeb, but will continue to follow up this issue legally with the Security Council and the United Nations.

He referred to the negative role of the social media in circulating organized rumors on the relations between Sudan and Egypt, a matter which led to the intervention of the Foreign Ministry to intervene in several time to correct the issue or the news.

Egypt

Opposition Leader Barred From Flying to Egypt

Sudanese security authorities prevented the co-president of the National Umma Party from travelling to Cairo on Monday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.