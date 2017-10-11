10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM - Sudan Keen to Boost Trade Relations With Korea

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said Sudan is keen to promote further its trade and investment cooperation with Korea.

Hamid Mumtaz, the State Minister for Foreign Affair, has pointed out in a meeting with Aim- Sung Juu, the Director of The Agency for Promotion of Trade and Investment in Korea that Sudan is keen to boost its trade with Pyongyang and is looking forwards to see more Korean companies entering and investing in the Sudan.

The two sides in a meeting in Khartoum also discussed the possibility of organizing a trade forum that will bring together companies and investor and business people from the two countries.

The minister said the country is looking to see the return of Korean companies to the Sudan given the new investment laws in place and the new development of lifting the American economic embargo imposed on the Sudan.

Sudan

Bakri to Attend Forum On Issues of Investment At Federal and State Level Next Sunday

The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh will attend next Sunday a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.