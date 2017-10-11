Sudan: FM - Sudan Keen to Boost Trade Relations With Korea

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said Sudan is keen to promote further its trade and investment cooperation with Korea.

Hamid Mumtaz, the State Minister for Foreign Affair, has pointed out in a meeting with Aim- Sung Juu, the Director of The Agency for Promotion of Trade and Investment in Korea that Sudan is keen to boost its trade with Pyongyang and is looking forwards to see more Korean companies entering and investing in the Sudan.

The two sides in a meeting in Khartoum also discussed the possibility of organizing a trade forum that will bring together companies and investor and business people from the two countries.

The minister said the country is looking to see the return of Korean companies to the Sudan given the new investment laws in place and the new development of lifting the American economic embargo imposed on the Sudan.