Sudan: 11th Red Sea Festival of Tourism and Shopping to Be Held On December

Port Sudan — The Higher Committee of the 11th Red Sea Tourism and Shopping Festival has announced the launch of the festival between the first week of December 2017 and the last week of January 2018, deciding expansion of the opportunities for external participation to achieve the festival regionalism and globalism.

The meeting, which chaired by the Red State's Wali (governor) Ali Ahmed Hamid, discussed the general perception of the festival through the views and suggestions of the members, which dealt with the need for renewal, diversity and innovation in the activities of the festival as well as the and the concern with the overall appearance of Port Sudan city in terms of cleanliness, beauty and sanitation of the environment in addition to the holistic view through moving the events to districts and localities.

The Wali stressed the importance of linking the interests of the people to the festival activities, benefiting from the period of moderate climate in organizing successive festivals in order to promote tourism and create the required mobility in various domains in the state.