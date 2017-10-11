Sudan: Dr. Gholam-Eddin - Effective Participation of Housing Fund in Arab Conference for Investment and Real Estate Development

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the National Fund for Housing and Reconstruction and head of Sudan delegation to the Arab Conference for Investment and Real Estate Development, which was hosted recently by the UAE, Dr. Gholam-Eddin Osman Adam stressed the importance of external communication to promote and strengthen relations of cooperation between Sudan and its Arab brothers to exchange expertise and make smart partnerships to attract finance in housing and real estate fields.

The Secretary-General of the Fund said, at the meeting of the Directors of the Departments held at the General Secretariat, that their visit to the UAE to participate in the conference was successful, explaining that the conference was organized by the Arab Union for Investment and Real Estate Development in coordination with the Governor of the Emirate of Fujairah. He expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the UAE government and people, especially the emirate of Fujairah, for hosting the conference.

The Rapporteur of the Executive Office of the Union Obie Malik Abu Sin reviewed what was done at the conference and the 14th working papers which were presented where the share of the Sudan was a paper presented by Engineer Wafaa Mostafa Hassan Al-Rayah from the housing fund in Khartoum State on sustainable housing. The Sudan delegation also discussed with the Chairman of the Union Sheikh Ahmed Al-Sweden ways to activate the role of the Union during the coming period, especially in Sudan the country headquarters.

The Executive Director of the Fund Dr. Abdulrahman Al Tayib Ayoubeh extended briefing on the participation of the Fund as the Sudan representative in the meetings of the Arab Ministers of Housing held recently in Cairo, pointing out that the meetings reviewed several issues relevant to the housing at the Arab world level and came out with a number of important recommendations which contribute to the development of housing and urban development projects in the Arab countries.