10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mauritania Expresses Desire to Benefit From Sudan Experience in Mining Sector

Khartoum — The Mauritanian Ambassador to Sudan has expressed his country's desire to cooperate with Sudan and benefit from its experience in the field of minerals.

During his meeting with the Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashim Ali Salem Tuesday, the ambassador stressed his country's keenness to support and promote relations between the two countries, hoping that his country to sign memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Metals in the coming days.

For his part, the Minister of Minerals announced his readiness to support and develop these relations through the exchange of experiences.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for at the Ministry of Minerals, O'shaik Mohamed Ahmed Tahir got acquainted with the progress of performance at the General Department for the Supervision of Traditional Mining and heard during his tour to the plans and reports developed by the various departments to improve the performance in the sector.

The Director-General of the General Department of the Traditional Mining Ammar Bashari said that his administration, in its efforts to promote and develop the sector, completed preparation of the general plan to receive the season of production in the traditional mining sector, which was to work to enhance and maximize revenue and improve returns, along with the plan to regulate and develop markets that will begin at early next year 2018.

