Sudan: FM - No Hidden Agenda or Deal Behind Revocation of U.S. Sanctions

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has denied presence of secret hidden agenda or a deal behind of the lifting the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan out of the context of the five tracks, but issue of mutual cooperation and joint desire with a big country.

Prof. Gandour interviewed by SUNA, Tuesday, has underlined that Sudan seeks establishment of natural relation with the US which considers us as future partner, consequently, the two sides shared mutual keenness free of concessions on our principles and national interest.

The minister looks forward for building relations that serve the interest and the partnership with the US, affirming that the government top priority is to remove Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

He revealed that US high level executive and legislative delegations expected to visit the country to continue dialogue in all the agendas, top of which, removal of the country's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.