Sudan: Minister for Education - We Are the Sector Most Affected By the Sanctions, Particularly the Technical Education

Khartoum — The Minister for General Education, said the education sector, and the technical education in particular, is the most affected by the economic sanctions that continued for two decades and which were announced lifted only four days ago.

Asia Mohamed Abdalla, who chaired a meeting at her ministry on Tuesday said the technical education was dependent on equipment and tools that are imported, along with the electronic and training programme. She said she hopes that lifting of the sanction would help relaunch the march of these sectors and help improve the quality of education provided.

The meeting also reviewed the benefits and the outcome of the policy adopted by the government which decided that 2% of the general budget be devoted to the general education in the states and that the money be devoted to the education sector in particular.

She said the overall goal of the project is to help improve the quality of education provided in the states saying it was imperative to have in place partnership between the ministry and the various other stakeholders with the view to improve education and to uphold the position of education.