Sudan: Govt to Host Association of African Insectologists' 22nd Conference On October 23

Khartoum — Sudan is due to host the Twenty-Second Conference of the Association of African Insectologists in Wad Medani, the Capital of Gezira State during 23-26 of the current month of October under the slogan "For the Well-Being of Mankind through Safe Combating of Insect Pests in A Changing World".

The Director General of the Agricultural Research Corporation and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Conference Prof. Al-Sadiq Suleiman said, in SUNA Regular Form Tuesday on shedding light on the conference, that the conference is held every two years in an African country and Sudan was chosen to host the 22nd Conference during the previous conference held in Benin in 2015. He added that the conference would be sponsored by the Presidency of the Republic in cooperation with the Corporation, Gezira University, the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Higher Education.

The Deputy Chairman of the Association of African Insectologists and Conference Rapporteur Dr. Haider Abdel-Gadir stressed that the conference aimed at the well-being of mankind through the safe control of insect pests in a changing world, explaining that the conference will discuss several axes including invasive insects, insect biological environments and sustainable development as well as the acquired knowledge in the benefits of insects and ways of combating them such as bees and silkworms, regional policies for sustainable development in pest control under climate change and capacity building at national and regional levels in insect science.

The Representative of the Gezira University Prof. Ahmed Al-Bashir praised the partnership, cooperation and coordination between the Agricultural Research Corporation and the University represented by the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in the field of scientific and agricultural research.

The Chairman of the Conference's Scientific Committee Prof. Hassan Omar Kannan stressed that the agricultural sector was considered as the most important engines of the country's economic development and food security. He pointed out that 210 scientific working papers would be presented in the conference from 27 African, European and Asian countries and with the participation of many scientists in insect pest control, explaining that the pests coming from abroad have greatly affected agricultural crops. "We count on this conference through benefiting from the expertise in this field and from the working papers that will be presented" said Prof. Al-Bashir.

SUNA is to recall that the Association of African Insectologists is a scientific gathering of African scientists interested in insect science and was founded in 1978. Its conference is held every two years in an African country.