10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Brahim Mahmud Affirms Sudan Keenness to Develop Relations With Norway

Tagged:

Related Topics

I

Khartoum, Oct.10 (SUNA) - The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed has affirmed the strong relations linking Sudan to Norway and the country's keenness to develop them further, in all domains.

Engineer, Hammed who met, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the Norwegian Special Envoy to Sudan, South Sudan and the Horn of Africa, Erling Skojonsberg has expressed Sudan appreciation to the great support extended by the Norway towards lifting of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The Norwegian diplomat told reporters that he held meetings with Engineer, Hammed during which he congratulated him on the revocation of the US sanctions , which he said, resulted from Sudan cooperation concerning the five tracks.

Sudan

Bakri to Attend Forum On Issues of Investment At Federal and State Level Next Sunday

The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh will attend next Sunday a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.