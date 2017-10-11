Sudan: Brahim Mahmud Affirms Sudan Keenness to Develop Relations With Norway

I

Khartoum, Oct.10 (SUNA) - The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed has affirmed the strong relations linking Sudan to Norway and the country's keenness to develop them further, in all domains.

Engineer, Hammed who met, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the Norwegian Special Envoy to Sudan, South Sudan and the Horn of Africa, Erling Skojonsberg has expressed Sudan appreciation to the great support extended by the Norway towards lifting of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The Norwegian diplomat told reporters that he held meetings with Engineer, Hammed during which he congratulated him on the revocation of the US sanctions , which he said, resulted from Sudan cooperation concerning the five tracks.