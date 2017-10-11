11 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Probe DPP 'Cadet' Over Pistol

By Green Muheya

Malawi Police have said they are investigating Noel Kaiya, a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadet who was seen with a pistol when he accompnained Ben Phiri, the most powerful former aide of President Peter Mutharika, to a function in Thyolo on Sunday.

Phiri, who is DPP Director of Operations or Field Marshall, was launching his K10 million football, netball and bawo trophies when Kaiya brandished pistol in public and taking photos which have gone viral on social media.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said he has seen the photo and they are investigating.

"We will investigate the issue because not everybody can have a gun in the country," said the police spokesman.

Kadadzera said the law enforcers want to establish how the DPP 'cadet' got the gun.

"We want to know whether his gun is licenced under his name and why he was brandishing it in public," he said.

