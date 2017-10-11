Gambia: Confirmed - Scorpions to Face E/Guinea in Friendly

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wishes to Scorpions announce that it has finalised arrangements for a friendly international football match between the Scorpions of The Gambia and the senior national football team of Guinea Equatorial in the November international break.

The match will be played on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017 at the Marbella Football Centre Stadium, a southern resort city in Spain's Costa del Sol, part of the Andalusia region. The game will kick off at 7pm Spanish time.

The Gambia will use the friendly as its final technical preparatory game ahead of the resumption of the 2019 AFCON qualifier at home to Algeria in March 2018 when the Scorpions will host the Desert Foxes at the Independence Stadium in Bakau. There is no other international window after November until March, 2018.

Since the financing of all category National Teams are now solely the responsibility of The Gambia Football Federation, the Scorpions couldn't participate in any of the last two FIFA windows because of the heavy financial demands of such matches. In fact, the National Women U-17 Team left Banjul yesterday for Sierra Leone where they will entertain their hosts in the qualifiers of the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup, while their counterparts at senior level will face off against Burkina Faso early next, all these at the expense of the Federation.

Nonetheless, the GFF is cognizant of the fact that although emphasis should be placed on the senior team for its quest to qualifying to its first ever Africa Cup of Nations, however, efforts to engage all National Team categories would be maximised.