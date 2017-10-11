Angola: Gambians in Angola Donate to Flood Victims

The Gambian Community in Angola has donated the sum of D100,000.00 to Kuntaur flood victims at a ceremony held in Kuntaur, in the Niani district of the Central River Region, North of the Gambia.

Yaya Jagana, the President of the Gambian Community in Angola said the move is based on the decision of their committee. He said their organization in Angola has developed pillars which include responses to natural disasters in the country and that upon hearing the flood disaster in Kuntaur, their committee decided to handover the sum of D100, 000.00 to the victims. "We Gambians in Angola are the first to create a community in that country in 1992 before other West African nationals" he said. Jagana concluded that he expects a fair distribution of the amount among the victims.

Muhammed Dawda Touray, alias Papa Touray, said it is important to see unity prevail in the organsation that donated such amount to the flood victims describing it as a 'regrettable disaster'.

He urged other diaspora organisations to emulate and give support to the needy back home. Mr. Touray noted that the Gambian Community in Angola has been instrumental towards issues in the country since during former administration of President Jammeh of Yaya Jammeh.

The National Assembly member for Niani Constituency, who is also a native of Kuntaur Alhagi Sillah, said he is pleased with the humanitarian support for the flood victims in his community from the Gambian people based in Angola.

He said the gesture is well received as it will go a long way to help the victims since the money will be very useful in addressing problems confronting the victims and the community.

Hon. Sillah noted that everybody was shocked about the disaster and everybody was affected in one way or the other and that the D100,000 has come at a time when they are highly in need of money as water is a problem for the community.

However, he said he cannot conclude that this money will be put into that because he has consult with people but that water is a big problem as they do not have enough water distribution in the village. He appealed to philanthropists and the government to help them construct a proper drainage system as a permanent solution to avert similar disaster.

Kemmeh Jammeh, a victim of the disaster speaking on behalf of others said such a tragedy had never hit Kuntaur in previous times. However, she thanked God for saving lives.

"We are grateful because everyone comes to our aid during our time in need and I thank the government for the support towards us as well," she said. Yamundaw Yabo, who accompanied the delegation to Kuntaur said the disaster resembles what happens in other countries and calls for greater support.