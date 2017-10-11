Gambia: Medina United Crowned Champions of Lamin

Medina United emerged champions of Lamin's male league after spanking Prison FC over the weekend at the Sang Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field.

The finalists began with great anxiety to make it an early done deal, but it was Medina United who broke the deadlock courtesy of an own goal after Prison's defender Amadou Tamba inadvertently converted the ball into his own net while trying to clear Buba Tambedou's long range shot in the 8th minute.

Medina United

Despite the early lead, Medina did not rest on their laurels and instead amplified the momentum with Sulayman Secka putting the game beyond Prison's reach with the match's second and final goal in the 21st minute.

The resumption of the second half saw Prison FC bounced back, and in their quest to half the goal deficit, made numerous shots, free-kicks and corners, but it counted for little.

In the 48th minute, Prison came close to making a breakthrough after been awarded a penalty but goalie Vincent Gomez was up to the task.

Medina United eventually grabbed a giant trophy and a cash of D25,000 as winners, while the runners up, Prison FC pocketed D20,000.00 as consolation.

Losing side Prison FC

Elsewhere at Serrekunda West, Jirinton FC will meet Janta Bi in the league final. Jirinton walked over Pencha 2-1 while Jantabi FC romped Sankum 4-1. The zone's knockout Cup semis-final fixtures were on yesterday as we went to press.

At the SK East mini-stadium, league champions Armed Forces drew East Super Nawettan selection side one-all in a game marred by two sending offs.